Cleveland Browns open poll for fans to choose 2022 field design: How to vote

Voting began on Saturday and will run until Aug. 27.

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, the Cleveland Browns are asking for some help from the fans.

For the first time in recent years, the Browns will have a logo on their 50-yard line.

The Browns announced a fan poll to help them select the design for the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“Browns fans always bring the energy needed to create an incredible homefield advantage at FirstEnergy Stadium. With all they do for us, we want to show our appreciation by giving them the ability to select one of four fantastic field designs for all home games this season,” said Browns Partner JW Johnson. “Everything we do throughout the year will be Browns fan-focused, and this is simply one of many opportunities we have to get their direct feedback to accomplish that important goal."

How to vote?

Fans can cast their votes HERE or on their smartphones on the Browns Mobile App.

When is voting open?

Voting opened on Saturday, July 30, at 9 a.m. and will remain open until Aug. 27.

Who can vote?

Anyone is allowed to vote.

What are fans voting on?

Fans will vote to decide which logos will be featured at the 50-yard-line and what color the end zone script will be.

