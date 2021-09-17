Cleveland Browns launch facial recognition ticket entry: Here’s how it works

Enroll in the free option and then enter the Express Access Line where an iPad will match your face to your tickets.

CLEVELAND — Forget those traditional tickets! This is the way of the future.

The Cleveland Browns have launched a new free option for fans to enter games at FirstEnergy Stadium using facial recognition technology.

So how does it work?

“Fans can enroll and link their ticketing account to a selfie and come to the stadium and enter in with just their face,” says Brandon Covert, VP of Information and Technology for the Cleveland Browns.

When you arrive at FirstEnergy Stadium, you’ll then enter the Express Access Line.

“You walk up to an iPad using the same type of technology,” Covert says. “It checks and verifies that you are that person. Pulls down your tickets. You can enter multiple tickets in one transaction at the gates vs. scanning each individual ticket.”

Covert says this will make for a faster experience.

“Fans don’t have to use their phone, don’t have to add tickets to their wallet, which is already a good process. This makes it just even quicker.”