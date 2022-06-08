Cleveland Browns excuse QB Baker Mayfield for mandatory minicamp

According to sources, the agreement was mutual.

CLEVELAND — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 7, 2022, after The New York Times released more information on Deshaun Watson.

As mandatory minicamps begin for the Cleveland Browns next week, quarterback Baker Mayfield will not be in attendance.

A source confirmed with 3News that the Browns and Mayfield have mutually decided that the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft will be excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Mayfield and the Browns came to this agreement after discussing multiple options. This option will not fine Mayfield for missing the minicamp.

The Browns and Baker Mayfield's agent had discussed options in recent days and being excused was considered the most likely scenario throughout those talks. Mayfield can stay away from the team without being subject to fines. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 8, 2022

The three-day mandatory minicamp for the Browns will take place next week at Berea on Tuesday, Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday and FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

The announcement of Mayfield’s excuse from minicamp comes as the Browns organization has been dealing with a busy week as more lawsuits have been filed against the team’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.

