x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Cleveland Browns excuse QB Baker Mayfield for mandatory minicamp

According to sources, the agreement was mutual.
Credit: Don Wright/AP
FILE Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. No longer part of Cleveland's future, Mayfield is not participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade. On Tuesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all.

CLEVELAND — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 7, 2022, after The New York Times released more information on Deshaun Watson. 

As mandatory minicamps begin for the Cleveland Browns next week, quarterback Baker Mayfield will not be in attendance. 

A source confirmed with 3News that the Browns and Mayfield have mutually decided that the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft will be excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp on Wednesday afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Mayfield and the Browns came to this agreement after discussing multiple options. This option will not fine Mayfield for missing the minicamp. 

The three-day mandatory minicamp for the Browns will take place next week at Berea on Tuesday, Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday and FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

The announcement of Mayfield’s excuse from minicamp comes as the Browns organization has been dealing with a busy week as more lawsuits have been filed against the team’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Stick with 3News as we learn more about this developing story.

OTHER BROWNS HEADLINES: 

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple 

More Videos

In Other News

Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins mic'd up for morning practice