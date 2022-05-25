Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns teammates play Dungeons & Dragons for charity

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from the May 24, 2022, episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.
Last November, a picture of Cleveland Browns teammates Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller and Johnny Stanton IV playing the popular board game "Dungeons & Dragons" went viral.
On Thursday, the trio teamed up to use their passion for the game for a good cause.
Stanton, a third-year fullback with the Browns, hosted a sold out charity D&D game at Tabletop Board Game Cafe on Thursday. His All-Pro teammates Garrett and Teller joined him for the game, as did comedian, actor and writer Ify Nwadidwe, writer, podcaster and tabletop streamer Aabria Iyengar and Brandon Tharp, who owns a D&D-themed TikTok page with over 300,000 followers.
The event, titled "Rolling for Red Nose Day" raised money for Red Nose Day, an annual charity day that aims to end child poverty. This year, Red Nose Day falls on May 26 -- the same day as Stanton's event.
"This event is really exciting not only because a lot of local businesses and the team itself are getting involved, but I get to do something I'm really passionate about," Stanton told the Browns' website earlier this week. "I get to do it with some really cool people — my teammates and Ify and Aabria, who are coming in from out of state — and get to raise funds for a really important organization in Red Nose Day. Fighting childhood poverty is a very, very important cause, and I'm really happy to be able to help get their word out."