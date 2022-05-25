Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns teammates play Dungeons & Dragons for charity

Stanton, a third-year fullback with the Browns, hosted a sold out charity D&D game at Tabletop Board Game Cafe on Thursday. His All-Pro teammates Garrett and Teller joined him for the game, as did comedian, actor and writer Ify Nwadidwe, writer, podcaster and tabletop streamer Aabria Iyengar and Brandon Tharp, who owns a D&D-themed TikTok page with over 300,000 followers.

"This event is really exciting not only because a lot of local businesses and the team itself are getting involved, but I get to do something I'm really passionate about," Stanton told the Browns' website earlier this week. "I get to do it with some really cool people — my teammates and Ify and Aabria, who are coming in from out of state — and get to raise funds for a really important organization in Red Nose Day. Fighting childhood poverty is a very, very important cause, and I'm really happy to be able to help get their word out."