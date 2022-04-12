Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following 76-yard punt-return touchdown

Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in the team's victory over the Houston Texans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEREA, Ohio — Following a special teams-dominated victory on Sunday against the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is receiving league-wide recognition.

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that Peoples-Jones has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13.

The accolade comes after Peoples-Jones returned three punts for 86 yards during the Browns' 27-14 victory in Texas.

After falling behind 5-0, Cleveland took a 7-5 advantage over the Texans after Peoples-Jones returned a punt for 76 yards, resulting in a touchdown in the second quarter.

one cut and GONE 👏



📺: #CLEvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5BadU3fWmG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 4, 2022

The 76-yard punt return touchdown marked the first for the Browns since Sept. 20, 2015, and only the second across the NFL this season.

Peoples-Jones, a Michigan product also added three receptions for 44 yards in the victory.

Following Sunday's performance, the Cleveland Browns became the first NFL team to score two defensive touchdowns and a special teams touchdown since Week 11 of the 2014 season.

Peoples-Jones is the second member of the Browns organization to receive this honor this year. In Week 1, rookie kicker Cade York was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following a 58-yard-game winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video at the top of the story previously aired on 3News on Dec. 4, 2022.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Dec. 5, 2022.