Cleveland Browns drop preseason finale to Kansas City Chiefs 33-32: Deshaun Watson plays, alarm bells sound on Cade York

As Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed faith in Cade York while in TV commentary booth during game, York's potential game winning FG blocked in final minute.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the final time before the regular season begins, fans got a glimpse of what quarterback Deshaun Watson and the starting offense could look like for the Cleveland Browns.

Playing in his second preseason contest, Watson took to the field against the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

In the opening moments of the game, Watson offensively struggled as a sloppy exchange between Watson and Jordan Wilkins resulted in a fumble for the Cleveland Browns. During the second drive of the game, Watson went three and out after a pass to Elijah Moore fell short.

Despite it being the preseason, the Browns' defense continued to impress with Juan Thornhill getting a pick-six in the first quarter. Moments later, the defense continued to shine as safety Rodney McLeod caught an interception, putting Watson back on the field for a third series. The third time was a charm for Watson and the offense as he connected with David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown, giving the Browns a 15-3 lead.

Shortly after, Watson returned for a fourth series, ending with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from John Kelly. Watson finished his day after leading back-to-back touchdown drives, giving the Browns a 22-3 lead with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

Watson finished the day 5-10, with 92 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter, the Browns dealt with multiple injuries. During the opening kickoff, Jakeem Grant, who missed the 2022 season due to a ruptured Achilles, was carted off the field and put in an air cast after going down while returning the kickoff.

Cade York also went down with an injury after his right ankle/foot was hit during a missed point-after attempt. York walked off the field with a noticeable limp, but returned to take an extra point attempt following the Browns' next touchdown.

How did the backups and those on the roster bubble fair?

While Deshaun Watson and most of the starting offense playing in the first quarter made all of the headlines going into the preseason finale, plenty of roster spots were still up for grabs with Saturday afternoon presenting the final in-game opportunities for many to make the final roster.

Newly anointed backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished 7/12 for 92 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions highlighted by an impressive toss to rookie WR Cedric Tillman for a 23-yard first-down connection.

The preseason/training camp darling among Browns fans WR Austin Watkins managed only one catch for 12 yards. Speaking of receivers on the bubble, David Bell had yet another quiet performance managing a single reception for four yards.

But there will be no bigger story to come out of Saturday's game than the continued kicking woes of Cade York. York trotted out to the field in the final minute of the 4th quarter to attempt a 43-yard field goal, only to see his low kick blocked.

GM Andrew Berry joined Chris Rose and Joe Thomas in the TV booth earlier in the game and was asked about his confidence level in York. Berry continued to express his confidence in York when put on the spot. You have to wonder if that trust is reaching its breaking point after a preseason that saw York go 4-8 in FG opportunities.

The Cleveland Browns kick off the 2023 season against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North match-up on Sunday, Sept. 10. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.