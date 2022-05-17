Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson admits massage therapist cried at end of session in leaked testimony

In testimony obtained by USA Today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted that a massage therapist cried at the end of a session in 2020.

In leaked testimony obtained by USA Today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted that a Houston area massage therapist accusing him of sexual misconduct cried at the end of one of their sessions in 2020.

Watson was deposed last week as a part the civil lawsuits he is facing stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in the Houston area. Two Texas grand juries have previously declined to indict Watson on criminal charges and the 26-year-old has publicly maintained his innocence.

In the testimony obtained by USA Today, Watson answered questions regarding a massage session that took place in 2020. In doing so, the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback admitted that the session with the therapist, who has accused him of touching her with his penis, ended in tears and that he later texted her to apologize for her "feeling uncomfortable."

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable,” Watson wrote in the text, according to a screenshot of it previously posted by her lawyers. “Never were the intentions. [Let me know] if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

Asked during Friday's deposition why he sent the text, Watson responded: “Yes, because she was teary-eyed. And I was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, `We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

In March, the Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade, sending the Houston Texans a package including three first-round picks in exchange for the Clemson product. While Watson -- who sat out the entire 2021 season -- has not been criminally charged, the NFL is currently conducting its own investigation into the allegations and could suspend the 2017 first-round pick if it is determined that he violated the league's personal conduct policy.