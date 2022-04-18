Cleveland Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward agree to historic 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension

The deal makes Ward the highest paid CB in NFL history.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and star cornerback (CB) Denzel Ward have agreed to a contract extension that would make Ward the highest paid CB in NFL history.

The deal, which was confirmed to NFL Insider Adam Schefter by Ward's agent Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, is said to be a 5 year extension worth $100.5 million with $71.25 million in guaranteed.

Ward, who is entering his fifth year in the league, was selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL draft and has made the Pro-Bowl twice (2018, 2021) in his career.

The Browns had previously picked up Ward's fifth year option on his rookie contract in April 2021 for $13.294 million. Ward is now set to earn a yearly average of $20.1 million over the lifetime of the extension.

Denzel Ward is now under contract to the Browns for six more years, through the 2027 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Ward took to social media to celebrate his new contract Monday afternoon posting various Instagram stories of him dancing with the caption "Mood" before reposting reports from various news outlets detailing his contract extension.

Ward's new deal tops the contract extension given to Rams CB Jalen Ramsey in March (5 years, $100 million). Ramsey congratulated Ward on becoming the second member of the "100 club" on Twitter Monday afternoon.

I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 18, 2022

The Browns now have defensive anchors Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward locked into long term contracts that will keep both players in a Cleveland uniform through at least the 2026 season.

WATCH: Denzel Ward's electrifying pick 6 against Joe Burrow in Browns victory November 7, 2021: