BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday afternoon that TE David Njoku has been added to the injury report and listed as “questionable” after “sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident.”

The Browns did not elaborate on Njoku's injuries, but 3News has reached out to the team for more information.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Njoku's burns happened when he was lighting a firepit in his back yard.

"He's okay," she wrote.

It comes one day before the Browns are set to battle the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

As for QB Deshaun Watson, he remains listed as questionable for Sunday’s game because of a shoulder injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he's “hopeful” Watson will be healthy enough to play, according to a report published by the Associated Press on Friday.

During Saturday’s announcement, the Browns also revealed they have elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

MITCHELL-PADEN

Mitchell-Paden (6-5, 257) is officially in his first NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. Mitchell-Paden initially signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. He spent the first part of his college career at Division II Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio, prior to playing at Florida Atlantic in 2021 as a graduate student. Mitchell-Paden will wear No. 83.

WALKER

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL’s Houston Roughneck’s in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns’ practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.

The Browns are currently 2-1 this season with wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Their one loss was to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

