Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

The Cleveland Browns have announced their first 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns, along with the rest of the NFL, had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Shortly before their 3 p.m. ET practice, the Browns announced that they have waived the following players:

Tuesday cuts

LB Dakota Allen

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Miller Forristall

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

G Blake Hance

WR Mike Harley Jr.

LB Wille Harvey Jr.

S Lavert Hill (injured)

C Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly

CB Herb Miller

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

G David Moore Jr.

T Alex Taylor

DT Roderick Perry II

FB Johnny Stanton IV

WR Easop Winston

Additionally, Cleveland terminated the contracts of quarterback Josh Rosen and running back John Kelly Jr. and placed quarterback Deshaun Watson on the league's reserve/suspended list as he prepares to serve his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season. The Browns had also released six players on Monday and placed defensive end Chris Odom on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury

As a result, Cleveland's initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season is as follows:

Quarterback (2)

Jacoby Brissett Joshua Dobbs

Running back (5)

Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Jerome Ford Demetric Felton

Wide receiver (5)

Amari Cooper Donovan Peoples-Jones David Bell Anthony Schwartz Michael Woods II

Tight end (2)

David Njoku Harrison Bryant

Offensive linemen (10)

Jedrick Wills Jr. Jack Conklin Chris Hubbard James Hudson III Wyatt Teller Joel Bitonio Michael Dunn Drew Forbes Hjalte Froholdt Ethan Pocic

Defensive linemen (10)

Myles Garrett

Jadeveon Clowney

Taven Bryan

Jordan Elliott

Alex Wright

Chase Winovich

Isaac Rochell

Tommy Togiai

Perrion Winfrey

Isaiah Thomas

Linebacker (6)

Anthony Walker Jr. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki Jacob Phillips Tony Fields II Jordan Kunaszyk

Defensive backs (10)

Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome II

Greedy Williams

A.J. Green

M.J. Emerson Jr.

John Johnson III

Grant Delpit

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

D’Anthony Bell

Richard LeCounte III

Special teams (3)

Kicker

Cade York

Punter

Corey Bojorquez

Long snapper

Charley Hughlett