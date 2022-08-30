x
Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

The Cleveland Browns have announced their first 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns, along with the rest of the NFL, had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Shortly before their 3 p.m. ET practice, the Browns announced that they have waived the following players:

Tuesday cuts

  • LB Dakota Allen
  • WR Daylen Baldwin
  • TE Miller Forristall
  • TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  • G Blake Hance
  • WR Mike Harley Jr.
  • LB Wille Harvey Jr.
  • S Lavert Hill (injured)
  • C Brock Hoffman
  • CB Shaun Jolly
  • CB Herb Miller
  • TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  • G David Moore Jr.
  • T Alex Taylor
  • DT Roderick Perry II
  • FB Johnny Stanton IV
  • WR Easop Winston

Additionally, Cleveland terminated the contracts of quarterback Josh Rosen and running back John Kelly Jr. and placed quarterback Deshaun Watson on the league's reserve/suspended list as he prepares to serve his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season. The Browns had also released six players on Monday and placed defensive end Chris Odom on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury

As a result, Cleveland's initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season is as follows:

Quarterback (2)

  1. Jacoby Brissett
  2. Joshua Dobbs

Running back (5)

  1. Nick Chubb
  2. Kareem Hunt
  3. D'Ernest Johnson
  4. Jerome Ford
  5. Demetric Felton

Wide receiver (5)

  1. Amari Cooper
  2. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  3. David Bell
  4. Anthony Schwartz
  5. Michael Woods II

Tight end (2)

  1. David Njoku
  2. Harrison Bryant

Offensive linemen (10)

  1. Jedrick Wills Jr.
  2. Jack Conklin
  3. Chris Hubbard
  4. James Hudson III
  5. Wyatt Teller
  6. Joel Bitonio
  7. Michael Dunn
  8. Drew Forbes
  9. Hjalte Froholdt
  10. Ethan Pocic

Defensive linemen (10)

  • Myles Garrett
  • Jadeveon Clowney
  • Taven Bryan
  • Jordan Elliott
  • Alex Wright
  • Chase Winovich
  • Isaac Rochell
  • Tommy Togiai
  • Perrion Winfrey
  • Isaiah Thomas

Linebacker (6)

  1. Anthony Walker Jr.
  2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
  3. Sione Takitaki
  4. Jacob Phillips
  5. Tony Fields II
  6. Jordan Kunaszyk

Defensive backs (10)

  • Denzel Ward
  • Greg Newsome II
  • Greedy Williams
  • A.J. Green
  • M.J. Emerson Jr.
  • John Johnson III
  • Grant Delpit
  • Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • D’Anthony Bell
  • Richard LeCounte III

Special teams (3)

Kicker

  1. Cade York

Punter

  1.  Corey Bojorquez

Long snapper

  1. Charley Hughlett

