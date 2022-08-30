Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns, along with the rest of the NFL, had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
Shortly before their 3 p.m. ET practice, the Browns announced that they have waived the following players:
Tuesday cuts
- LB Dakota Allen
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- TE Miller Forristall
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- G Blake Hance
- WR Mike Harley Jr.
- LB Wille Harvey Jr.
- S Lavert Hill (injured)
- C Brock Hoffman
- CB Shaun Jolly
- CB Herb Miller
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- G David Moore Jr.
- T Alex Taylor
- DT Roderick Perry II
- FB Johnny Stanton IV
- WR Easop Winston
Additionally, Cleveland terminated the contracts of quarterback Josh Rosen and running back John Kelly Jr. and placed quarterback Deshaun Watson on the league's reserve/suspended list as he prepares to serve his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season. The Browns had also released six players on Monday and placed defensive end Chris Odom on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury
As a result, Cleveland's initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season is as follows:
Quarterback (2)
- Jacoby Brissett
- Joshua Dobbs
Running back (5)
- Nick Chubb
- Kareem Hunt
- D'Ernest Johnson
- Jerome Ford
- Demetric Felton
Wide receiver (5)
- Amari Cooper
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- David Bell
- Anthony Schwartz
- Michael Woods II
Tight end (2)
- David Njoku
- Harrison Bryant
Offensive linemen (10)
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Jack Conklin
- Chris Hubbard
- James Hudson III
- Wyatt Teller
- Joel Bitonio
- Michael Dunn
- Drew Forbes
- Hjalte Froholdt
- Ethan Pocic
Defensive linemen (10)
- Myles Garrett
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Taven Bryan
- Jordan Elliott
- Alex Wright
- Chase Winovich
- Isaac Rochell
- Tommy Togiai
- Perrion Winfrey
- Isaiah Thomas
Linebacker (6)
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Sione Takitaki
- Jacob Phillips
- Tony Fields II
- Jordan Kunaszyk
Defensive backs (10)
- Denzel Ward
- Greg Newsome II
- Greedy Williams
- A.J. Green
- M.J. Emerson Jr.
- John Johnson III
- Grant Delpit
- Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- D’Anthony Bell
- Richard LeCounte III
Special teams (3)
Kicker
- Cade York
Punter
- Corey Bojorquez
Long snapper
- Charley Hughlett
