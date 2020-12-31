Cleveland Browns confirm 2 more players test positive for COVID-19

The team's facility is also closed as a result.

BEREA, Ohio — Another hit for the Cleveland Browns as the team confirms two more players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

The Browns released the following statement around 9:45 a.m. Thursday:

“The Cleveland Browns were informed of two additional positive COVID-19 test results among our players this morning. The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to work remotely this morning while following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

The team, however, did not release the names of those who tested positive.

This update comes after the team shut -- and later reopened -- their facility in Berea on Wednesday following a pair of positive coronavirus tests. On Tuesday, three players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and Harrison Bryant.

The Browns are currently scheduled to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at FirstEnergey Stadium.

This is a developing story. We will update this article if more information is provided.