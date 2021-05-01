Cleveland Browns select Cincinnati OT, Toledo native James Hudson with 110th pick in NFL Draft

Hudson was an All-American at Toledo Central Catholic High School and helped the Fighting Irish win two OHSAA Division III state championships.

CLEVELAND — With their fourth selection in this year's NFL draft, the Browns decided to stay in state.

With the 110th overall pick, the team selected Cincinnati offensive tackle and Toledo native James Hudson. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound product is the 15th OT taken so far, and the first lineman chosen by Cleveland.

Hudson was an All-American at Toledo Central Catholic High School and helped the Fighting Irish win two OHSAA Division III state championships. He originally attended Michigan, but after playing in just three games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 decided to transfer to UC. He sat out a year due to NCAA transfer rules, but in 2020 became the Bearcats starting left tackle, helping them to an unbeaten regular season and a Peach Bowl berth while earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

The Browns currently sport one of the NFL's best offensive lines, with three 2020 All-Pros in Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller. Hudson will help provide much-needed depth to the unit, especially following the loss of key backup Kendall Lamm.

Local health care worker Kendalyn Mackay, the Browns' 2020 Fan of the Year, announced the selection up on the main stage. Both she and the pick received cheers from the hometown Cleveland crowd.