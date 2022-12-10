Cleveland Browns launch 'Chompions League' Esports league

The gaming community will allow Browns fans of all ages across the globe to compete in online tournaments.

CLEVELAND — As the popularity of Esports continues to rise, the Cleveland Browns have launched a gaming community dedicated to fans and gamers of all ages across the globe.

"Chompions League" will kick off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with participants competing in Madden ’23 on both PS5 and XBOX One consoles. The two winners of the inaugural tournament -- one for each of the two platforms -- will win an autographed Myles Garrett jersey.

Chompions League comes in partnership with the online gaming platform Rival. The league will also explore "opportunities to host in-person tournaments to create exciting events and interactive opportunities for community members," in addition to its online engagements.

“Through Chompions League and our efforts with Rival, we have the opportunity to engage and as importantly help connect a community that shares a passion for the Browns, sports and online gaming,” Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi said in a statement. “Whether it’s fantasy football or video games, we have seen how enjoying friendly competition brings people closer together through their love of the game, whether it is occurring physically on a field or within a digital arena.”

Rival CMO Dan Parise added: “Utilizing the Rival platform, Chompions League will provide community and connection between the club and gamers, extending the Browns’ digital footprint and engagement strategy with fans. This collaboration marks Rival’s third with an NFL club, and we look forward to working with the Browns to offer innovative programming, unique experiences and opportunities for its members.”

Players in Chompions League will be ranked on the organization’s leaderboard for skill and participation, using Rival's point system and digital currency. Points are accumulated based on players' wins, losses and participation rates.