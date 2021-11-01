'Kansas City Here We Come': Fans, celebrities react to Cleveland Browns' playoff win over Pittsburgh Steelers

The mood of the city and the country can only be described as a combination of shock and awe.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is buzzing.

And why shouldn't it be? It's always fun when the Browns beat the Steelers, but when they beat them for their first playoff win in 26 years. Hoo boy...

The mood of the city and the country can only be described as a combination of shock and awe right now following the team's 48-37 triumph in Pittsburgh. It earns them a date with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

Social media is on fire as well, with Browns players and fans as well as national analysts are giving their opinions on the stunning result. For their part, the team is taking aim at Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who referred to them earlier in the week as "nameless gray faces."

The Browns trolling Juju in the locker room 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9pDuBrLiDR — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 11, 2021

The Indians got in on that fun, too...

LeBron James, perhaps the most famous Browns fan in the world, summed up all of our feelings with two simple words:

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., unfortunately out with a knee injury, is anticipating a party on the lakefront.

Somebody gotta show me the streets of Cleveland right now!!!! Beyond special — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 11, 2021

The Cleveland Division of Police is celebrating, but reminded residents to do so responsibly.

Congratulations to our amazing CLEVELAND @Browns on the playoff WIN!!! 🔥💥💯



Also - a reminder that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and extremely dangerous. 🚫🚫🚫❌❌❌ — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) January 11, 2021

Not everyone listened, though...

Fireworks going off in downtown Cleveland tonight #Browns https://t.co/RI5ZDATaKf — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 11, 2021

Comedian and Rhodes High grad Drew Carey was glad to have a few enjoyable hours after a tough week in America.

Whew!

Well that was a nice break from reality.

Thanks @Browns!

🙏👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏈 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 11, 2021

Actor James Caan congratulated his assistant, whom he gave grief to back in November when the Browns were first getting hot.

My assistant just called me and although I couldn't get him to admit it, I'm pretty sure he was crying. Congrats @Browns End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 11, 2021

Legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar is already gearing up for next week's showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Here We Come 🏈Go Browns 🏈U Matter pic.twitter.com/54JW9TBtWb — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 11, 2021

WWE stars "The Miz" and Johnny Gargano are literally jumping for joy.

Here are some more great reactions for personalities and fans alike:

No head coach. No Bitonio. No Vernon. No doubt. America’s Team #Browns — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 11, 2021

I Won’t Troll You!!!! @Browns GOT MORE TO DO 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J16l8H6siz — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 11, 2021

Baker Mayfield: backwards hat guy pic.twitter.com/l1PjFCEe7W — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 11, 2021

Browns win. Name changed. Night y’all. pic.twitter.com/ewspbYb8Mo — CORVETTE CORVETTE CRASHED ADAM (@adam_haas6) January 11, 2021

We need 2 slay the big bad monsters of the #AFCNorth #WeWantMore #Browns — 781LandLife (@UnlistedFab454) January 11, 2021

@WKYC Its about time we take down the Steelers. Its been horrible dealing with Covid19 and now at least we have something to smile and cheer about.#loveCleveland #DogPound #Browns — Hiram Rodriguez (@Boricua44041) January 11, 2021

@wkyc just played a bunch of clips with @jimdonovancbs3’s calls and the goosebumps are flowing #browns 👊👊👊 — Chris (@loww02) January 11, 2021

I live in downtown #Cleveland and right now there are several car horns going off & plenty of people screaming/chanting/barking! We’re still under curfew, but some just have to celebrate in the street! #Browns #3browns @Browns @wkyc pic.twitter.com/DLKgdB8Njk — Romney Smith (@RomneySmith) January 11, 2021

And he couldn't get off the bench to be a good sport. pic.twitter.com/dnkiVenS9K — Garrett Dauch (@SwimmingDuke) January 11, 2021

Baker Mayfield on the Browns being counted out against the Chiefs: "Sounds pretty normal to me" — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 11, 2021

Look: I want few things more than to see the #Browns in the Super Bowl.



But I also want to be clear: no matter what happens next week or beyond, winning this game, after the season they’ve had, after the year *we’ve* had...



I will never forget this game.



Thank you, #Browns — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) January 11, 2021

Congrats to Big Ben for breaking Kelly Holcomb’s record for passing yards in a Wild Card playoff loss at Heinz — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) January 11, 2021