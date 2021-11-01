'Kansas City Here We Come': Fans, celebrities react to Cleveland Browns' playoff win over Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is buzzing.
And why shouldn't it be? It's always fun when the Browns beat the Steelers, but when they beat them for their first playoff win in 26 years. Hoo boy...
The mood of the city and the country can only be described as a combination of shock and awe right now following the team's 48-37 triumph in Pittsburgh. It earns them a date with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship Game.
Social media is on fire as well, with Browns players and fans as well as national analysts are giving their opinions on the stunning result. For their part, the team is taking aim at Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who referred to them earlier in the week as "nameless gray faces."
The Indians got in on that fun, too...
LeBron James, perhaps the most famous Browns fan in the world, summed up all of our feelings with two simple words:
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., unfortunately out with a knee injury, is anticipating a party on the lakefront.
The Cleveland Division of Police is celebrating, but reminded residents to do so responsibly.
Not everyone listened, though...
Comedian and Rhodes High grad Drew Carey was glad to have a few enjoyable hours after a tough week in America.
Actor James Caan congratulated his assistant, whom he gave grief to back in November when the Browns were first getting hot.
Legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar is already gearing up for next week's showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.
WWE stars "The Miz" and Johnny Gargano are literally jumping for joy.
Here are some more great reactions for personalities and fans alike: