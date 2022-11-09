Finally! Cade York nails 58-yard field goal, Cleveland Browns beat Carolina Panthers 26-24 to win first season opener since 2004

The rookie kicker played the hero with four field goals, including the dagger with eight seconds left.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eighteen long years of frustration have finally ended.

For the first time since 2004, the Cleveland Browns are 1-0, achieving the elusive milestone with a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Sunday's season opener. Rookie kicker Cade York played the role of hero, nailing a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to ultimately clinch the victory.

The Browns had led the entire game and by as many as 14 at one point, but several defensive lapses allowed the Panthers to get back in it and ultimately take a 24-23 lead with 1:13 left. Former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield led Carolina and overcame a slow first half to throw for 235 yards with a passing touchdown and another on the ground.

Filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett had a mixed bag, completing 18 of 34 throws for 147 yards and a TD. Still, the veteran was able to complete three big throws on the final drive, setting up the dagger from York.

As expected, Cleveland's running game was excellent, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 215 scrimmage yards and two scores. The defense mostly held its own until the fourth quarter, with Myles Garrett leading the way with two sacks.

Brissett now becomes the first Browns quarterback to win a season opener since Jeff Garcia, who led the team to a 20-3 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens all those years ago. Cleveland will host the New York Jets next Sunday in search of their first 2-0 start since 1993, when Bill Belichick was the head coach.

You can watch the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show's" postgame coverage below:

Also, here are some postgame observations from 3News' Tyler Carey:

1. Cade is able

We were pretty confident Cade York would be able to stop the Browns' revolving door at kicker, but man, this was something special. The rookie made it look effortless, and that game-winner will be replayed for years to come. Phil Dawsom would be proud.

2. Jacoby report

In his debut as the Browns' starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett looked... so-so. Although he mostly managed the game and ended up with the victory, he also missed multiple open receivers downfield and at times held onto the ball too long. He doesn't exactly have a lot of zip on the ball, but give him credit for hanging in there and putting his team in a position to eventually come out on top.

3. Dynamic duo

It's certainly nice to see Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt together again. The former had a game-high 141 rushing yards, while the latter scored both of the Browns' TDs (one through the air and one on the ground). These two will have to be effective if the offense wants to do anything this season, at least for the first 11 games. They earned that billing today.

BURST through the line! 🏃‍♂️💨



Big Reem with his second TD on the day 👏 pic.twitter.com/qqfkLjIReJ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2022

4. What about Baker?

Early on, Cleveland's former signal-caller Baker Mayfield displaying many of the same tendencies that caused him to fall out of favor here. There were several tipped balls, inaccurate throws, various check downs, and questionable footwork. He looked abysmal in the first have and even unleashed some boo birds, although he did recover late and helped Carolina get back in it, although he may have gotten an assist from the secondary.

5. Elite D... sometimes

The Browns defense has been lauded in the offseason, and for the most part, they did their jobs. Grant Delpit's interception of Mayfield set up the opening score, and Myles Garrett had two of four sacks for the unit.