Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will kickoff their 2022 season on Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers.
What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' Week 1 matchup:
Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:
Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Betting line: Pick
Over-under point total: 42
Game preview:
While the Browns will start their season in Charlotte, Hollywood couldn't have scripted a better storyline. After trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers in July, Cleveland will open the 2022 campaign by facing its former starting quarterback.
As one might expect, the headlines have written themselves, with NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund revealing on a podcast that Mayfield told her of his former team "I'm going to [bleep] them up." Mayfield has denied making the comment and Frelund has since backtracked to claim that he was merely agreeing with her own sentiment.
Nevertheless, it didn't take long for the comment to make its way back to Cleveland, with Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett admitting that the team will use it as bulletin board material.
Mayfield aside, Cleveland will be focused on slowing down running back Christian McCaffrey, who is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball it will be up to quarterback Jacoby Brissett to keep things running smoothly, as he makes his first start in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson.