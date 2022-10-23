Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

BALTIMORE — One week removed from their 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots (3-3), the Cleveland Browns (2-4) will return to action when they face the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) on the road.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' Week 7 matchup:

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Betting line: Ravens -6.5

Over-under point total: 45.5

Preview:

Currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Browns are looking to bounce back and get their 2022 season on track. Doing so, however, will be easier said than done, as Cleveland finds itself back on the road, facing a Ravens team that has been far more impressive than its 3-3 record indicates.

In quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore lays claim to one of the NFL's most dynamic players, as well as arguably the league's top tight end in Mark Andrews. Entering Week 7, the Ravens rank third in FootballOutsiders.com's DVOA metric, rankings third in offense and 16th in defense.