Downward spiral: Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 with 23-20 loss to Baltimore Ravens

It's Cleveland's fourth straight defeat and puts them into the AFC North cellar.

BALTIMORE — The Browns' 2022 season is quickly spiraling out of control.

Cleveland's record is now 2-5 following a fourth consecutive loss, this time to the rival Baltimore Ravens 23-20. The same problems that have cost them in games past were on full display again Sunday: Defensive lapses, mistakes at quarterback, penalties, and questionable coaching decisions.

When you look at the raw box score, the numbers don’t look that bad at all: The Browns actually out-gained the Ravens 336-254 and Jacoby Brissett completed 81.5% of his passes for a 106.5 rating. But it was the little things that were more than glaring, such as going away from the run game after a solid opening drive or allowing Baltimore to convert 7-of-15 third downs (Cleveland was just 2-of-11).

Up seven early and with the defense holding the Ravens to field goals, Nick Chubb only got three more carries in the first half following that initial series, and the Browns’ offense stagnated. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson overcame a slow start by leading Baltimore on an imposing drive that gave them a 13-10 advantage, and while Cleveland got into Cade York’s range on their next possession, Brissett held onto the ball too long and took a pair of sacks before intermission.

A big blow came midway through the third quarter, when a strip sack of Brissett gave the Ravens the ball at the Browns 25. The defense appeared to come up with a stop, but Grant Delpit was flagged for holding, leading to Gus Edwards’ second rushing score that essentially put Cleveland in a hole the rest of the way.

.@DafeOweh said NO WAY you're getting that back 🚫@CalaisCampbell forced fumble 😤😤



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/OhGM0rGyAw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022

A fourth-quarter TD by Kareem Hunt cut it back to three, but it appeared the Ravens were gearing up to run out the clock or potentially score again. However, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumble Isaiah Thomas recovered it, giving the Browns more than enough time to either tie it up or take the lead.

Brissett got to the Baltimore 34-yard line and hit Amari Cooper for what looked like a touchdown, but the play was nullified by offensive pass interference. After running back to the 37, Cade York lined up for a 56-yard field goal attempt, but a controversial false start call brought it back again. The 60-yard try was subsequently blocked, and although Cleveland would eventually get it back with about 20 seconds left, they did not have enough time to mount another drive.

DEFLECTED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHG5Ctg2wU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022

When he got the ball, Nick Chubb did rush for 91 yards and a touchdown, and the defense held Jackson to just 120 yards passing while sacking him three times. Still, the Browns also committed five costly penalties and allowed five sacks of their own, and Kevin Stefanski even insult to injury with a puzzling challenge call that cost the Browns a timeout when the Ravens would've had to punt either way.

With this latest losing streak, the Browns now fine themselves in an all-too-familiar spot: last in the AFC North. Even worse? They now get set to welcome the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals to Cleveland in a Halloween edition of "Monday Night Football."