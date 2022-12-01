Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield provides update post-shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Taking to Twitter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield provided an update on his shoulder surgery.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is officially on the mend.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns quarterback shared a video message after undergoing surgery on his injured left shoulder in Los Angeles. In the one-minute and 10-second long video, Mayfield said that the procedure, which was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti went "great" and that he's looking forward to his upcoming rehab process.

"It was a complete success. Had a great medical team that took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed," Mayfield said of his surgery. "And now it's on the way to the road to recovery."

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

Mayfield's surgery came as the result of a torn labrum that he suffered in his left shoulder attempting to make a tackle in the Browns' Week 2 win vs. the Houston Texans. Despite reaggravating the injury in Cleveland's Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Mayfield only missed one game during the 2021 season due to his shoulder before opting to sit out the Browns' Week 18 win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals with the team already eliminated from postseason contention.

While he was ultimately cleared to play, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft struggled throughout his fourth season in Cleveland as the Browns fell well short of their lofty preseason expectations. In his video message, the 26-year-old Mayfield acknowledged the toll that the past year has had on him and those close to him.

"This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn't been very easy," Mayfield said. "A lot of stuff has gone down and it wasn't easy on me or my family, so I appreciate everybody's that's reached out and wished me good luck on the surgery. All the prayers and everything -- it definitely didn't go unnoticed, so thank you.