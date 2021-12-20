Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield: 'Praying to test negative for COVID' after having no symptoms

Mayfield is one of more than 20 Browns players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team has until 2 p.m. on Monday to activate eligible players.

CLEVELAND — Could Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield be under center for Monday's pivotal game against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week?

According to a post on Mayfield's Instagram story on Sunday night, it's possible.

Mayfield wrote the following: "Blessed to be healthy and have had no symptoms. Praying to test negative for COVID.”

The Browns-Raiders game, originally scheduled for Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, was moved to Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Cleveland with more than 20 players, including Mayfield, testing positive.

Last week, the NFL and its players union updated protocols to allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level. Also, only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested going forward.

As of Sunday, both Mayfield and fellow Browns QB Case Keenum were on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns have until 2 p.m. on Monday to activate players in time for the 5 p.m. kickoff against Las Vegas. Nick Mullens would start at quaterback for the Browns if Mayfield and Keenum are still on the COVID list.