Cleveland Browns announce winner of dog logo contest

The Cleveland Browns have announced the winner of their fan design dog logo contest.

CLEVELAND — And then there was one.

Two months after it was first announced, the Cleveland Browns have announced the winner of their contest in which fans could design alternate dog logos that would potentially be adopted by the team. The winner of the contest, which was selected following two rounds of fan voting, was created by Houston Mark and includes several Easter eggs that serve as nods to both the city of Cleveland and the Browns' history.

“The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team,” Mark said. “How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?

“There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there’s so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan.”

The Browns' dog logo contest was first announced in April, with five initial finalists selected before the field was trimmed to two. According to the team, more than 400 entries were initially submitted, including the eventual winner.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” Browns Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

