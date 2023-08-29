Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season.
That includes the Cleveland Browns, who have announced the following players will comprise their initial 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (2)
- Deshaun Watson
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Running backs (3)
- Nick Chubb
- Jerome Ford
- Pierre Strong Jr.
Wide receivers (6)
- Amari Cooper
- Elijah Moore
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Cedric Tillman
- David Bell
- Marquise Goodwin
Tight ends (3)
- David Njoku
- Jordan Akins
- Harrison Bryant
Offensive line (9)
- Jedrick Wills Jr.
- Joel Bitonio
- Ethan Pocic
- Wyatt Teller
- Jack Conklin
- Dawand Jones
- James Hudson III
- Luke Wypler
- Nick Harris
Defensive end (5)
- Myles Garrett
- Za’Darius Smith
- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- Alex Wright
- Isaiah McGuire
Defensive tackle (4)
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Shelby Harris
- Jordan Elliott
- Siaki Ika
Linebackers (7)
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Sione Takitaki
- Tony Fields II
- Mohamoud Diabate
- Matthew Adams
- Jordan Kunaszyk
Cornerback (6)
- Denzel Ward
- Greg Newsome II
- Martin Emerson Jr.
- A.J. Green
- Cameron Mitchell
- Mike Ford
Safety (5)
- Juan Thornhill
- Grant Delpit
- Rodney McLeod
- D’Anthony Bell
- Ronnie Hickman
Specialists (3)
- P: Corey Bojorquez
- K: Dustin Hopkins
- LS: Charley Hughlett