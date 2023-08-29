x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Cleveland Browns announce initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns have announced their first 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

More Videos

CLEVELAND — NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53 ahead of the start of the 2023 NFL season.

That includes the Cleveland Browns, who have announced the following players will comprise their initial 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Deshaun Watson
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Running backs (3)

  • Nick Chubb
  • Jerome Ford
  • Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers (6)

  • Amari Cooper
  • Elijah Moore
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • Cedric Tillman
  • David Bell
  • Marquise Goodwin

Tight ends (3)

  • David Njoku
  • Jordan Akins
  • Harrison Bryant

Offensive line (9)

  • Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • Joel Bitonio
  • Ethan Pocic
  • Wyatt Teller
  • Jack Conklin
  • Dawand Jones
  • James Hudson III
  • Luke Wypler
  • Nick Harris

Defensive end (5)

  • Myles Garrett
  • Za’Darius Smith
  • Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
  • Alex Wright
  • Isaiah McGuire

Defensive tackle (4)

  • Dalvin Tomlinson
  • Shelby Harris
  • Jordan Elliott
  • Siaki Ika

Linebackers (7)

  • Anthony Walker Jr.
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
  • Sione Takitaki
  • Tony Fields II
  • Mohamoud Diabate
  • Matthew Adams
  • Jordan Kunaszyk

Cornerback (6)

  • Denzel Ward
  • Greg Newsome II
  • Martin Emerson Jr.
  • A.J. Green
  • Cameron Mitchell
  • Mike Ford

Safety (5)

  • Juan Thornhill
  • Grant Delpit
  • Rodney McLeod
  • D’Anthony Bell
  • Ronnie Hickman

Specialists (3)

  • P: Corey Bojorquez
  • K: Dustin Hopkins
  • LS: Charley Hughlett

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out