Cleveland Browns announce finalists for new dog logo contest

CLEVELAND — Last month, the Cleveland Browns announced a contest allowing fans to make their submissions for a potential new alternate dog logo for the franchise.
On Monday morning, the Browns took to Twitter to reveal the five finalists for the contest's final round, which were chosen from nearly 400 submissions.
Voting for the contest's final round is expected to run from May 10 through early June. Fans will be able to vote by visiting clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo.
“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” Browns Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson, said in a statement announcing the contest. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”
