Cleveland Browns announce finalists for new dog logo contest

We're nearing the final stage! Every 30 minutes throughout the morning we'll be revealing our 5️⃣ finalists for the last round of voting to become the official logo of the #DawgPound . First up, you all decided the most popular fan submitted design was Emily Morgan's! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Uk8KZvGx9b

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” Browns Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson, said in a statement announcing the contest. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”