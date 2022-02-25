Cleveland Browns announce coaching staff changes; Callie Brownson named assistant wide receivers coach

The Cleveland Browns have announced multiple coaching staff changes and additions.

While the Cleveland Browns' coaching staff is largely staying intact, the team is also making some additions and adjustments for the 2022 season. Of note, the team is promoting tight ends coach Drew Petzing to quarterbacks coach, while Chief of Staff Callie Brownson is adding assistant wide receivers coach to her duties.

“I think year in and year out, we've had some changes with the staff, and we were fortunate last year to bring back the staff in total,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “This year, we have a few more changes, and I think that can be good. We have some new coaches, and we are also moving some coaches to different positions that allows them to grow and allows us to hear different points of view.”

With Petzing -- who recently interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator position -- moving to quarterbacks, former offensive assistant T.C. McCartney will take over as tight ends coach. Meanwhile, former defensive quality control coach Stephen Bravo-Brown has been assigned as an assistant special teams coach, with former Bill Willis fellow Ashton Grant being moved to offensive quality control.

In addition to the adjustments to their staff, the Browns have hired Jordan Thomas as an assistant defensive line coach and Jeff Anderson as a defensive quality control coach. Thomas spent the last four seasons working as an assistant coach at San Diego State, while Anderson most recently served as the cornerbacks coach at Cal Poly.