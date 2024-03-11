Cleveland Browns announce first-ever Browns Fans Cruise for March 2024

The cruise will depart on March 11 from the Port of Miami and will visit Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth Jamaica before returning on March 16.

CLEVELAND — Get ready to set sail!

The Cleveland Browns have announced that the first-ever Browns Fans Cruise will set sail in March 2024, giving fans a unique opportunity to connect with their team.

A dozen Browns legends and alumni are already booked for the five-night voyage from March 11-16, 2024.

Throughout the week, fans, alumni and team staff will enjoy fun activities, beach parties, competitions, dinners and some of the "world's best entertainment at sea."

The 2024 cruise marks the first of five scheduled via a partnership with Seaside Events. The cruise will depart on March 11 from the Port of Miami and will visit Nassau, Bahamas, and Falmouth, Jamaica, before returning on March 16.

“Seaside Events provides incredible experiences on all of their cruises, and we know Browns fans will enjoy the opportunity to interact with many of their favorite Legends and Alumni, as well as visit beautiful locations,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “We look forward to sharing this great journey in 2024 and future years, as well as celebrating everyone’s passion for the Browns and Cleveland.”











“We are honored to partner with the Cleveland Browns to bring together this first-ever Browns Fan Cruise and look forward to creating lifelong memories for all die-hard Browns fans,” said Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events. “As a cruise events company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and former players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together.”

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming cruise:

When is the cruise?

March 11-16, 2024

Where is the cruise visiting?

Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica

What Browns legends and alumni will be on the 2024 cruise?

Josh Cribbs

Ben Davis

Hanford Dixon

John Hughes

Reggie Langhorne

Kevin Mack

Eric Metcalf

Greg Pruitt

Frank Stams

Phil Taylor

Felix Wright

Dave Zastudil

How much does the cruise cost?

Below is a pricing chart for the all-inclusive cruise

What events will be happening during the cruise?

Fan-alumni interaction during Welcome Aboard and Farewell Parties

Meet and greets

Beach parties

Friendly competitions

Q&A sessions

Photo and autograph opportunities

Anyone interested in learning more details on the Browns Fan Cruise can click HERE.