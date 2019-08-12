With December having arrived, it's not just the end of the year that is near, but also, the end of the decade. And what a decade it's been for the Cleveland Browns.

In order to celebrate the 2010s, we're enlisting in your help to compile the Browns' All-Decade Team. Each day, we'll release a poll on Twitter asking you to vote for a particular position, in addition to sharing the previous day's result.

On Saturday, you voted Joel Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler the starting offensive guards of the Browns' All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Below, you can vote for the team's center.

RELATED: Introducing 3News Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team: Vote Now

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team Quarterback: Baker Mayfield

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team Running Back: Nick Chubb

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team Wide Receivers: Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon and Andrew Hawkins

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team Tight End: Gary Barnidge

RELATED: Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Team Offensive Tackles: Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz

From 2017-2018, the Cleveland Browns didn't have many strengths.

But they did lay claim to one of the best interior offensive lines in all of football.

While Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel garnered the headlines for Cleveland coming out of the 2014 NFL Draft, it was the team's second-round pick that wound up becoming a cornerstone for the franchise. Selected out of Nevada with the No. 35 overall pick, Joel Bitonio started all 16 games for the Browns at left guard in 2014 en route to being selected to the PFWAA's All-Rookie Team.

From there, Bitonio became a mainstay on the left side of Cleveland's offensive line, starting in 75 games over the course of six seasons, including every game since the start of the 2017 season for the Browns. In 2018, he was named to his first career Pro Bowl and figures to remain a regular on Cleveland's offensive line for years to come.

Zeitler's arrival in 2017, meanwhile, was more highly touted as the Browns signed him to a five-year, $60 million contract -- the highest deal at the time for an offensive guard. Over the course of his two seasons in Cleveland, the former Cincinnati Bengal didn't disappoint, as he earned high marks while starting in all 32 of the Browns games from 2017-2018 before being traded to the New York Giants prior to the 2019 campaign.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) and left guard Joel Bitonio (75) line up during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

David Richard/AP

Next up, the candidates for the Cleveland Browns' All-Decade Center:

Alex Mack (2009-2015)

Selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. Earned six Pro Bowl selections (2010, 2013, 2015-2018), including three as a member of the Browns. Started 85 consecutive games for the Browns from 2009-2014 and 101 games overall before signing with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent following the 2015 campaign.

J.C. Tretter (2017-present)

Signed as a free agent after four seasons with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2017 season. Has started all of his first 44 games with the Browns. Signed a 3-year, $32.5 million extension in November 2019, which will keep him under contract with the team through 2022.