Cleveland Browns activate offensive guard Joel Bitonio from COVID-19 reserve list

Bitonio, drafted by the Browns in 2014, will finally play in his first postseason game on Sunday when the Browns meet the Chiefs in Kansas City.

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video aired on January 13, 2021

The Cleveland Browns received more good news on Friday as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio has been activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to rejoin his teammates in Kansas City. The list was created for players who have either tested positive for or been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bitonio, the longest tenured member of the Browns, will play in his first career playoff game on Sunday. The 29-year-old Bitonio was taken by Cleveland in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, the Browns activated wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson. All four players missed Sunday's victory in Pittsburgh, which marked Cleveland's first postseason win since the 1994 season.

Bitonio's return will help bolster an offensive line that has been stout, but dealing with both injuries and illness. Right tackle Jack Conklin has not practiced this week due to both hamstring and knee injuries. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, himself returning to the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, said Conklin has been making progress in his rehabilition from the injuries. In addition, Bitonio's replacement at left guard last week, Michael Dunn, was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury following the Steelers win.