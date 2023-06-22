Cleveland Browns announce 2023 Training Camp schedule: How to attend

The Cleveland Browns have announced the Berea portion of their 2023 Training Camp schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — While it was previously announced that the Cleveland Browns will be beginning their 2023 Training Camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, the team has now announced the Berea portion of their upcoming preseason preparations.

Ahead of the 2023 Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton against the New York Jets on August 3, the Browns will kick start the Berea portion of their Training Camp schedule with an open practice on Tuesday, August 1.

That practice will mark the first of eight open practices in Berea this summer, with tickets available to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns season ticket holders will receive a special 48-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, beginning on Tuesday, July 11.

The Browns' 2023 Training Camp schedule -- as well as each day's associated theme -- is as follows:

Youth Football/Flag Football – Tuesday, August 1 - 2 p.m.

– Tuesday, August 1 - 2 p.m. Throwback – Sunday, August 6 - 2 p.m.

– Sunday, August 6 - 2 p.m. Superheroes – Monday, August 7 - 2 p.m.

– Monday, August 7 - 2 p.m. Stay in the Game – Wednesday, August 9 - 2 p.m.

– Wednesday, August 9 - 2 p.m. Browns Backers – Sunday, August 20 - 2 p.m.

– Sunday, August 20 - 2 p.m. Military Appreciation – Tuesday, August 22 - 1:25 p.m.

– Tuesday, August 22 - 1:25 p.m. Barks & Bites – Wednesday, August 23 - 1:25 p.m.

– Wednesday, August 23 - 1:25 p.m. Browns Give Back – Thursday, August 24 - 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, the Browns will take part in a pair of joint practices in Philadelphia on August 14 an 15, ahead of their August 17 preseason matchup with the Eagles. Cleveland's full 2023 regular season schedule can be found here.