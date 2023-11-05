Cleveland Browns' 2023 schedule released; open Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns' full schedule for the 2023 season has been released.

CLEVELAND — The 2023 NFL season is still four months away. But we now know what the Cleveland Browns' schedule will look like.

On Thursday, the NFL released its full schedule for the 2023 campaign, which included the news that the Browns will open their 17-game slate at home with a familiar foe in their AFC North division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland's full 2023 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 10 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sept. 18 - @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sept. 24 - vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 1 - vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bye

Oct. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Oct. 22 - @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 29 - at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Nov. 5 - vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 12 - at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Nov. 19 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 26 - at Denver Broncos, 4:05 ET (FOX)

Dec. 3 - at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dec. 10 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBD - vs. Chicago Bears, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 24 - at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dec. 28 - vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

TBD - at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD (TBD)

Of note, the Browns will face all three of their division rivals in the first four weeks of the season, which should give Cleveland an early indication of where it stands heading into its Week 5 bye week. The Browns will also play four of their first five games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, with their second road game of the season not coming until Oct. 22.

As for the second half of the schedule, Cleveland will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for a highly anticipated matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 on Dec. 28. The Browns will also close their season against the same opponent they opened it with, the Bengals, in a road matchup that could have significant implications for the AFC playoff picture.

Also released on Thursday, Cleveland's 2023 preseason schedule will be as follows: