Cleveland Browns 2023 Free Agency tracker: Live updates, signings, news

CLEVELAND — Ready, set, spend!
With the start of the NFL's new league year set for Wednesday, "Legal Tampering," in which teams are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents, is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13. Once again, the Cleveland Browns figure to be one of the league's most active teams, as they look to bounce back from last season's disappointing 7-10 record.
While the Browns entered Monday approximately $14 million over the salary cap, Cleveland now has approximately $20 million in cap space after restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract. With that, the Browns will be able to make plenty of moves as early as Monday, with Cleveland expected to put an emphasis on improving its defense following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
What follows are the latest updates, signings and news as NFL free agency 2023 gets underway.
Monday, March 13
- The Browns signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year deal worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.
- The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million deal, per Ian Rapoport. The Cleveland native and Ohio State alum had been rumored as a potential target for the Browns.
- According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have signed defensive end Chase Winovich to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, ending his time with the Browns after a single season. Winovich later took two Twitter to thank the Cleveland organization.
- The Browns are signing defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year, $19 million deal (Mary Kay Cabot)
- The Browns re-sign center Ethan Pocic on a three-year, $18 million deal with incentives (Mike Garafolo)
- The Browns are expected to re-sign linebacker Sione Takitaki to a one-year, $2.5 million deal (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers (Adam Schefter)
- According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Denver Broncos may trade one of their wide receivers and are in talks with teams regarding Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. The Broncos' asking price is "high."
- The Browns restructure contract Deshaun Watson's, saving $36 million in cap space. Cleveland now enters the legal tampering period with approximately $20 million in cap space available to spend (multiple reports)
Browns pending free agents
The following players who were under contract with the Browns in 2022 are set to hit the open market. Unless noted otherwise, all players are unrestricted free agents who are free to sign with new teams:
- LB Deion Jones
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- RB Kareem Hunt
- QB Jacoby Brissett
- LB Anthony Walker Jr.
- DL Taven Bryan
- OT Chris Hubbard
- CB Greedy Williams
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- RB D'Ernest Johnson
- DE Stephen Weatherly
- C Ethan Pocic - Re-signed by Browns on three-year deal (Mike Garafolo)
- TE Jesse James
- LB Reggie Ragland
- TE Pharoah Brown
- LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- LB Tae Davis
- DE Chase Winovich - Signed by Houston Texans on one-year deal (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Sione Takitaki - Re-signed by Browns on one-year deal (Mary Kay Cabot)
- DE Chris Odom (Exclusive rights free agent)
- OG Hjalte Froholdt
- OL Michael Dunn (Restricted free agent)
- CB A.J. Green (Restricted free agent) - Re-signed by Browns on one-year deal (Jordan Schultz)
Cleveland Browns' 2023 free agency needs
Defensive tackle
The Browns' need to upgrade their defensive tackles was clear throughout the 2022 season and only amplified by the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. While this hasn't been a position that Cleveland has prioritized under general manager Andrew Berry, don't be surprised if the Browns take multiple swings at addressing it via both free agency and the draft.
Wide receiver
Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are coming off strong seasons, but Cleveland could stand to add more weapons to quarterback Deshaun Watson's arsenal. In particular, it would behoove the Browns to add a speedy downfield threat capable of stretching the field to open up the rest of Cleveland's offense.
Safety
Cleveland is cutting John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. is set to hit free agency. Schwartz's defenses have typically deployed a single-high safety -- something the Browns' roster currently lacks.
Defensive end
After a strong 2021 season, Jadeveon Clowney was less productive in 2022 and appears poised to leave Cleveland on a sour note. While the Browns have one of the best defensive players in the league in Myles Garrett, second-year players Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are the only other defensive ends currently on Cleveland's roster.