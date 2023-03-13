Cleveland Browns 2023 Free Agency tracker: Live updates, signings, news

The Cleveland Browns figure to be one of the NFL's most active teams as free agency begins.

CLEVELAND — Ready, set, spend!

With the start of the NFL's new league year set for Wednesday, "Legal Tampering," in which teams are permitted to begin negotiating with free agents, is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13. Once again, the Cleveland Browns figure to be one of the league's most active teams, as they look to bounce back from last season's disappointing 7-10 record.

While the Browns entered Monday approximately $14 million over the salary cap, Cleveland now has approximately $20 million in cap space after restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract. With that, the Browns will be able to make plenty of moves as early as Monday, with Cleveland expected to put an emphasis on improving its defense following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

What follows are the latest updates, signings and news as NFL free agency 2023 gets underway.

Monday, March 13

Browns pending free agents

The following players who were under contract with the Browns in 2022 are set to hit the open market. Unless noted otherwise, all players are unrestricted free agents who are free to sign with new teams:

LB Deion Jones

DE Jadeveon Clowney

RB Kareem Hunt

QB Jacoby Brissett

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DL Taven Bryan

OT Chris Hubbard

CB Greedy Williams

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RB D'Ernest Johnson

DE Stephen Weatherly

C Ethan Pocic - Re-signed by Browns on three-year deal (Mike Garafolo)

(Mike Garafolo) TE Jesse James

LB Reggie Ragland

TE Pharoah Brown

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

LB Tae Davis

DE Chase Winovich - Signed by Houston Texans on one-year deal (Ian Rapoport)

(Ian Rapoport) LB Sione Takitaki - Re-signed by Browns on one-year deal (Mary Kay Cabot)

(Mary Kay Cabot) DE Chris Odom (Exclusive rights free agent)

OG Hjalte Froholdt

OL Michael Dunn (Restricted free agent)

CB A.J. Green (Restricted free agent) - Re-signed by Browns on one-year deal (Jordan Schultz)

Cleveland Browns' 2023 free agency needs

Defensive tackle

The Browns' need to upgrade their defensive tackles was clear throughout the 2022 season and only amplified by the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. While this hasn't been a position that Cleveland has prioritized under general manager Andrew Berry, don't be surprised if the Browns take multiple swings at addressing it via both free agency and the draft.

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are coming off strong seasons, but Cleveland could stand to add more weapons to quarterback Deshaun Watson's arsenal. In particular, it would behoove the Browns to add a speedy downfield threat capable of stretching the field to open up the rest of Cleveland's offense.

Safety

Cleveland is cutting John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. is set to hit free agency. Schwartz's defenses have typically deployed a single-high safety -- something the Browns' roster currently lacks.

Defensive end