Nfl

Cleveland Browns' 2022 schedule release: Everything you need to know

The Cleveland Browns' complete 2022 schedule will be made public on Thursday night.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is a segment from the Wednesday, May 11, 2022, episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The NFL will unveil its full 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night, including the entirety of the Cleveland Browns' 17-game slate.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' 2022 schedule release:

Date, time, how to watch, stream online

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN 2

Live stream:  NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/watch

Cleveland Browns' 2022 opponents

By way of their third-place finish in the AFC North in 2021 and the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups, the Browns already know that they will be facing the following opponents in 2022:

Home

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Away

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Houston Texans
  • Washington Commanders

Key storylines

While Cleveland fell well short of expectations with a disappointing 8-9 record last season, the Browns enter the 2022 campaign as one of the league's most intriguing teams. A big reason why is their blockbuster trade to acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020.

Cleveland's acquisition of Watson, however, came with a caveat, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection faces a potential suspension as the league continues to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from 22 women in the Houston area. How the Browns' schedule shakes out -- especially in regard to Cleveland's primetime games -- could provide an indication as to which way the league is leaning when it comes to Watson's suspension.

