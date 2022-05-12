Cleveland Browns' 2022 schedule release: Everything you need to know

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is a segment from the Wednesday, May 11, 2022, episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.
The NFL will unveil its full 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night, including the entirety of the Cleveland Browns' 17-game slate.
What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' 2022 schedule release:
Date, time, how to watch, stream online
Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN 2
Live stream: NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/watch
Cleveland Browns' 2022 opponents
By way of their third-place finish in the AFC North in 2021 and the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups, the Browns already know that they will be facing the following opponents in 2022:
Home
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers
Away
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Washington Commanders
Key storylines
While Cleveland fell well short of expectations with a disappointing 8-9 record last season, the Browns enter the 2022 campaign as one of the league's most intriguing teams. A big reason why is their blockbuster trade to acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020.
Cleveland's acquisition of Watson, however, came with a caveat, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection faces a potential suspension as the league continues to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from 22 women in the Houston area. How the Browns' schedule shakes out -- especially in regard to Cleveland's primetime games -- could provide an indication as to which way the league is leaning when it comes to Watson's suspension.