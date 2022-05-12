Cleveland Browns' 2022 schedule release: Everything you need to know

The Cleveland Browns' complete 2022 schedule will be made public on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is a segment from the Wednesday, May 11, 2022, episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The NFL will unveil its full 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday night, including the entirety of the Cleveland Browns' 17-game slate.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' 2022 schedule release:

Date, time, how to watch, stream online

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN 2

Cleveland Browns' 2022 opponents

By way of their third-place finish in the AFC North in 2021 and the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups, the Browns already know that they will be facing the following opponents in 2022:

Home

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Away

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans

Washington Commanders

Key storylines

While Cleveland fell well short of expectations with a disappointing 8-9 record last season, the Browns enter the 2022 campaign as one of the league's most intriguing teams. A big reason why is their blockbuster trade to acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020.