Cleveland Browns announce 2021 preseason schedule

The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their schedule for the 2021 preseason, which includes a matchup with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the first time since 2019, preseason football will be played in Cleveland this August.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced their 2021 preseason schedule, which will consist of three exhibitions. NFL teams didn't play preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season due to precautions regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While the Browns' preseason opponents for this year had previously been announced, Tuesday's schedule included the dates and start times for each game. Cleveland's 2021 preseason schedule is as follows:

Week 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m.

Week 2 – Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m.

Of note, the Browns' 2021 preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars won't be short on storylines. In addition to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence making their unofficial NFL debuts, the Jaguars signed former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow to play tight end earlier this offseason.

Following their Week 1 contest at Jacksonville, the Browns will return to Cleveland to host the New York Giants in their only preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium this year. In Week 3, the Browns will complete their 2021 preseason campaign in a nationally televised contest against the Atlanta Falcons, which will air on NBC.