NFL releases 2023 schedule for Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The NFL released the 2023 team schedules Thursday night with the Cincinnati Bengals opening the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
The Bengals' full schedule is below
Week 1- at Cleveland Browns
Week 2- Baltimore Ravens
Week 3- L.A. Rams (Monday Night Football)
Week 4- at Tennesse Titans
Week 5- at Arizona Cardinals
Week 6- Seattle Seahawks
Week 7- BYE
Week 8- at San Francisco 49ers
Week 9- Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)
Week 10- Houston Texans
Week 11- at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)
Week 12- Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday)
Week 13- at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
Week 14- Indianapolis Colts
Week 15- Minnesota Vikings
Week 16- at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 17- at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 18- Cleveland Browns