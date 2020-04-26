Former Central Catholic running back Mike Warren will be signing as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Warren was not selected by a team in the 2020 NFL Draft after leaving the University of Cincinnati early to declare.

Last season he ran for 1265 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in 14 total games played for the Bearcats.

During his senior year of high school at Central Catholic, Warren was named Mr. Football in Ohio.

