Carolina Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback vs. Cleveland Browns

The Carolina Panthers have officially named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's official: When the Cleveland Browns take the field for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, they'll be facing their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the upcoming regular season.

Carolina's decision to anoint Mayfield as its QB1 doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Oklahoma product had separated himself from fellow 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold in recent weeks. Mayfield had started the Panthers' preseason opener vs. the Washington Commanders, with neither he nor Darnold playing in the team's exhibition vs. the New England Patriots on Friday.

Mayfield's regular season debut vs. the Browns will come two months after Cleveland traded the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft to Carolina. The deal brought an end to a messy breakup between the Browns and Mayfield, who requested a trade after the team's pursuit of then-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson became public.

While Cleveland initially denied Mayfield's request, it later reversed course upon successfully completing a trade to acquire Watson. It ultimately took the Browns four months to find the right deal before trading the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, which could become a fourth-round pick from the Panthers.

In order to facilitate the trade, Cleveland also agreed to continue paying $10 million of Mayfield's salary. The 27-year-old signal-caller also agreed to take a $3.5 million pay cut to make the deal happen.

Speaking to the Panthers' official website following the trade, Mayfield admitted that facing his former team would add some "personal meaning" to his Carolina debut.

"I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already," Mayfield said. "One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do."