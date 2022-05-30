Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at the age of 25

Gladney's current and former teammates shared their condolences online after news of his death spread on social media.

PHOENIX — Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25.

Gladney was killed in a car crash in Texas early Monday morning, his agent Brian Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The details surrounding Gladney's death were not immediately released.

Gladney was a former 2020 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of TCU and recently signed with the Cardinals in March.

The Arizona Cardinals have released the following statement regarding Gladney:

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

He was released by the Vikings last August after he started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. His release was related to domestic violence charges that he was later found not guilty of.

EN ESPAÑOL: Muere el esquinero de los Cardenales de Arizona Jeff Gladney a la edad de 25

Current and former teammates shared their condolences online as news of his passing spread.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

fml.. Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney

Praying for the entire family. Love you bro — Eno Benjamin (@EnoB) May 30, 2022

Horrifying news to hear this morning.



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2022

In a statement released Monday by the Minnesota Vikings, the team said they were saddened by Gladney's sudden passing.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Gladney was expected to compete for a starting position in the Arizona secondary this season.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022

