Browns trade disgruntled Baker Mayfield to Panthers for conditional 2024 draft pick

The pick received in the trade is currently a fifth, but can become a fourth rounder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After months of drama surrounding the recent trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield have officially moved on.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have traded the 2018 No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth round draft pick, pending physical.

Prior to the trade, the Browns in April of 2021 exercised Mayfield's fifth-year team option, worth $18.858 million, that runs through the 2022 season.

The Browns will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's salary this season, and the Panthers will pay $5 million. Mayfield agreed to take a $3.5 million pay cut in order to execute the trade.

Mayfield's rollercoaster tenure with Cleveland ends with him amassing 14,125 yards passing, 92 touchdowns, 56 interceptions and a 29-30 record. He is currently third in franchise history in passing yards, fourth in touchdowns, and is the only player in Browns history to throw for 3,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

From taking the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 in 2020 and defeating their arch-rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, to defeating the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season on Thursday Night Football after coming in relief of former quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield has definitely given Browns fans some memorable moments.

At the same time, Mayfield's time with the Browns has not been without some drama.

Having played for four different head coaches in four years, the tumultuous relationship between he and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and playing last season with a torn labrum he suffered in Week 2 in his left shoulder, along with other various injuries, things were never easy for Mayfield.

The final straw in the relationship came in March, when the Browns elected to trade for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, sending six future draft picks to the Texans for Watson and a sixth. Along with the huge haul, the Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal, even with the ongoing disputes with the NFL about Watson's 66 alleged cases of sexual misconduct with various masseuses.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the Browns, released the following statement in a press release,

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," the Haslam's said. "From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

Now the Oklahoma product heads to Carolina to compete for the starting job against Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the same draft class, and Matt Corral, a third round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.