Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL surgery while with the team 'didn't go well'

While on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Beckham's recent ACL surgery fixed issues with a previous procedure in 2020.

Former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. recently underwent successful ACL surgery after tearing his left ACL for the second time in two years in the 2022 Super Bowl victory as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. However, comments made by NFL Insider Ian Rapaport on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday shed light on a less-than-successful ACL surgery Beckham had while with Cleveland in 2020.

Beckham tore his left ACL for the first time while with the Browns that season in a game against the Bengals. The surgery to repair the tear in his left knee was not done by Browns team doctors at the time, but by renowned ligament surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Rapoport noted on the show that an MRI done to the repaired knee by the Rams team doctors before signing Beckham revealed "troubling" results.

While rehabbing in Arizona, Browns officials became frustrated with the process taking longer than anyone expected. Rapaport suggested that some in the organization wondered if he wasn't working hard enough.

Beckham was signed by the Rams for the rest of the 2021-22 season this past Nov. 11 after the Browns released him. After he re-tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, Rams team doctors performed a much more successful surgery that Rapoport says is likely to extend the receiver's career.

Beckham is currently a free agent. You can watch the full Ian Rapoport interview here: