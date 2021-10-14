Look: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett turns yard into quarterback graveyard for Halloween

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took his Halloween decorating to the next level this year.

CLEVELAND — Since being selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

But with Halloween approaching, the Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end is taking that sentiment to the next level.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, Garrett has decorated the front yard of his Northeast Ohio as a graveyard. Not only that, but there are some familiar names and numbers occupying the tombstones, which represent several of the opposing quarterbacks on the Browns' 2021 schedule, including Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray.

This isn't the first time that the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end has poked fun at his competition.

In a preseason video parodying the opening credits to "The Office" in 2018, Garrett can be seen playing the role of Dwight Schrute, using a paper shredder to destroy a picture of Rotherlisberger. Last season, the Texas A&M product posted pictures to his Instagram of himself sacking Burrow, captioning the post with lyrics from a Jack Harlow song: "I'm in the pocket like Burrow."