Cleveland Browns given long-shot odds of landing Julio Jones

The Cleveland Browns have 20-1 odds of trading for Julio Jones according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook.

As one of eight NFL teams -- and one of the few contenders -- currently with enough cap space to acquire Julio Jones, it might make sense for some to consider the Cleveland Browns as a potential destination for the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

But when it comes to the Browns' chances of actually landing the seven-time Pro Bowl player, at least one sportsbook considers the possibility to be a long shot.

Shortly after Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Undisputed" that he was done playing for the Falcons on Monday, DraftKings Sportsbook released its odds for which team the five-time All-Pro selection will be playing for in 2021. And when it comes to Cleveland, the Browns are hardly a favorite, possessing the 13th highest odds at 20-1 of trading for Jones.

DraftKings' full list of odds for who Jones will be playing for to start the 2021 NFL season is as follows (via The Action Network).

Falcons +300

Patriots +450

Titans +500

Chargers +550

Colts +600

Ravens +700

49ers +700

Packers +1100

Cardinals +1400

Jaguars +1400

Washington +1400

Cowboys +1600

Browns +2000

Chiefs +2500

Saints +2500

Bills +3300

Rams +3300

Dolphins +3300

Jets +3300

Seahawks +4000

Buccaneers +4000

Bears+ 5000

Lions +5000

Giants +5000

Steelers +5000

Panthers +6600

Bengals +6600

Broncos +6600

Texans +6600

Vikings +6600

Eagles +6600

As for why the Browns don't possess higher odds of landing Jones, it's worth noting that Cleveland already has sizable salaries committed to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Furthermore, while the Browns currently lay claim to more than $17 million in cap space, they also have several players currently eligible for extensions, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Nick Chubb and guard Wyatt Teller.