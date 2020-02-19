NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson, who spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, has been arrested after being found with "a lot of marijuana" at a United States border patrol checkpoint, according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old Robinson reportedly remains in custody after being stopped at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the U.S. and Mexico border on Monday. He is expected to face a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Selected out of Auburn by the St. Louis Rams with the No. 2 pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Robinson signed with the Browns as a free agent prior to the start of the 2018 season. After starting eight games with Cleveland at left tackle, he re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2019 campaign, in which he started in 14 of the team's 16 games as the team amassed a disappointing 6-10 record.

With his one-year deal having expired, Robinson is set to become a free agent in the upcoming offseason. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Browns had no intention of re-signing Robinson following the hiring of new general manager Andrew Berry.

RELATED: ‘That’s definitely in our future.’ Cleveland Browns’ Callie Brownson believes women will be pro sports head coaches

RELATED: 'This is a historic franchise': New Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson goes 1-on-1 with Jim Donovan

RELATED: ‘It’s the truth.’ Former Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey says Myles Garrett informed team about racial slur

RELATED: Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph’s ‘reputation was tarnished’ by Myles Garrett’s accusations

RELATED: Cleveland Browns terminate contracts of T.J. Carrie, three others

RELATED: Attorney for Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph hints at legal action against Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett

RELATED: 'Bold-faced lie': Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph denies Myles Garrett’s claim he used racial slur