Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and Jacob Phillips on COVID-19 list

Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns have placed multiple players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, on the COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns attempt to clinch their first playoff spot since 2002, they'll do so shorthanded. Prior to heading to New Jersey for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, the Browns announced that wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips will miss the game after being placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The addition of Landry, Higgins, Peoples-Jones, Hodge and Phillips to the COVID-19 list came hours after the Browns announced that they had closed their team facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Later in the day, the team announced that linebacker B.J. Goodson had been added to the COVID-19 list and that it would continue to conduct contact tracing in order to identify close contacts.

We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020

The NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who have either tested positive for or who have been exposed to the coronavirus. Any player who tests positive for the virus must remain sidelined for a minimum of 10 days.

With Landry, Higgins, Peoples-Jones and Hodge all out, Marvin Hall -- who the Browns claimed off waivers earlier this month and has yet to make his Cleveland debut -- will be the only wide receiver from the team's active roster suiting up on Sunday. Additionally, the Browns have elevated wide receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies and linebacker Montrel Meander from the practice squad, with all three players eligible to play against the Jets.

Laying claim to a 10-4 record, Cleveland can end the NFL's longest active postseason drought (17 years) with the following outcomes this weekend: