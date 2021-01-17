Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs AFC divisional round: Preview, point spread, how to watch

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Jan. 13, 2021.
One week removed from their 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild card round, the Cleveland Browns (12-5) will look to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1989 season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) at Arrowhead Stadium.
What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' divisional round matchup.
Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
TV channel: CBS
Live Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Betting line: Kansas City -10
Over-under point total: 57
Game preview
The Browns' win over the Steelers marked their first playoff victory since the 1994 season.
Cleveland's prize? A trip to face the defending Super Bowl Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.
In Kansas City, the Browns will face the NFL's top passing attack, headlined by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and a pair of 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdown receivers in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Fortunately for Cleveland, its secondary should receive a sizable boost in the form of the returns of cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who missed last week's win in Pittsburgh while on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.
But for as much attention as Kansas City's passing game deservedly gets, it's worth noting that the Chiefs have struggled against the run this season. In other words, if Cleveland is going to advance to its first conference title game since the 1989 season, expect it to be on the backs of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.