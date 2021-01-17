Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs AFC divisional round: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

One week removed from their 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild card round, the Cleveland Browns (12-5) will look to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1989 season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) at Arrowhead Stadium.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' divisional round matchup.

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Betting line: Kansas City -10

Over-under point total: 57

Game preview

The Browns' win over the Steelers marked their first playoff victory since the 1994 season.

Cleveland's prize? A trip to face the defending Super Bowl Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

In Kansas City, the Browns will face the NFL's top passing attack, headlined by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and a pair of 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdown receivers in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Fortunately for Cleveland, its secondary should receive a sizable boost in the form of the returns of cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who missed last week's win in Pittsburgh while on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.