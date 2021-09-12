Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their 2021 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 12.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of anticipation, the Cleveland Browns will open their 2021 season on Sunday when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns' 2021 season opener.

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Betting line: Chiefs -6

Over-under point total: 53.5

Game preview

Eight months later, the Browns will open their 2021 campaign in the same place that their 2020 season ended. After amassing an 11-5 regular-season record before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round, Cleveland suffered a dramatic 22-17 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, bringing the Browns' best season in nearly a quarter-century to an end.

Having retooled its defense with the likes of John Johnson III, Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, Anthony Walker Jr. Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland enters the 2020 season with lofty expectations. In Week 1, however, the Browns will have their work cut out for themselves, facing a Kansas City team that has represented the AFC in each of the past two Super Bowls.