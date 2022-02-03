Cleveland Browns' 2022 free agency: Quarterback targets

With Baker Mayfield entering the final season of his contract, the Cleveland Browns could be active in the quarterback market in free agency next week.

CLEVELAND — The NFL's legal tampering period will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, March 14, marking the unofficial start of free agency in the league.

Here are five of the quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could target when negotiations are permitted to begin next week.

Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

After spending four seasons starting for the Chicago Bears, Mitchell Trubisky signed a one-year contract to serve as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills. The decision appears to have paid off for the former No. 2 overall pick, as he's considered by many to be the top free-agent quarterback in this year's class.

Between his mobility and previous starting experience, Trubisky would be the ideal candidate to compete with Baker Mayfield for the Browns' starting spot. The Mentor, Ohio, native, however, could command starter money on the open market, with reports already linking him to the New York Giants, who just hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach.

Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders

Like Trubisky, Marcus Mariota is a former No. 2 overall pick who went from starter to backup following his stint with the team that drafted him. In his two seasons with the Raiders, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner played sparingly and was predominantly used as a change of pace rushing threat behind Derek Carr.

Mariota's skill set and starting experience should make him attractive to a team like Cleveland, which could stand to add both to its quarterback room. And the Oregon product could ultimately be more available -- and affordable -- than Trubisky will likely be.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

With the Broncos having acquired Russell Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater is looking for a new home. And it's worth noting that the seven-year veteran has a history with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was a member of the Vikings coaching staff during his time in Minnesota.

While Bridgewater's ceiling might not be as high as Mayfield's, he's a proven starter who could be a good fit for Cleveland's contention-ready roster. If nothing else, he could provide the Browns with a more viable backup to Mayfield than Case Keenum has been.

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Outside of Joe Flacco, no quarterback set to hit the open market has more starting experience than Andy Dalton. Over the course of 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, the three-time Pro Bowl selection has played in 152 games (148 starts).

While Dalton is just a year removed from the Bears signing him with the intention of him being their starter, at this point in his career, the TCU product is best suited as a backup. With Keenum set to be a cap casualty, he could be a fit in Cleveland, where he'd have plenty of familiarity with the AFC North thanks to nine seasons in Cincinnati.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

The No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Jameis Winston has been a polarizing player since he first entered the league seven years ago. While his talent is undeniable, the Florida State product has also been turnover-prone, as evidenced by the 30 interceptions he threw in 2019.

But after succeeding Drew Brees as the Saints' starter last season, Winston showed signs of improvement, leading New Orleans to a 5-2 record as a starter before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. Considering the nature of his injury, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner's market is a bit murky, but he remains one of the more intriguing signal-callers available on this year's market.

