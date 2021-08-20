Cleveland Browns allowing full capacity; recommend all fans wear masks while indoors at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are encouraging fans to wear masks while indoors at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND — After spending the 2020 season with a limited capacity due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Cleveland Browns will welcome back a full capacity of fans this season, beginning with Sunday's preseason exhibition against the New York Giants.

Ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup, Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins sent a letter to fans laying out the team's health and safety protocols, which include the recommendation that all fans wear masks while in indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, unvaccinated fans are encouraged to wear masks in outdoor settings when unable to physically distance from other fans.

Additionally, the Browns will continue to implement measures including mobile-only ticketing and parking, the option to sign up for Early Access facial-recognition entry, reliable access to hand sanitizer and other products, and comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting regimens. The team is also asking fans to "seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine."

"As our medical partners at University Hospitals have shared, the vaccine is the single best way to combat the pandemic and is critical to keeping our team, our families, and the entire Northeast Ohio community as safe as possible," the team said.