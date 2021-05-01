Report: Browns' Joel Bitonio and KhaDarel Hodge test positive for COVID-19, will miss Wild Card Game vs. Steelers

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge have tested positive for the coronavirus.

When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their first playoff game in 18 years, they'll do so without their longest-tenured player.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski and two assistant coaches have tested positive for the coronavirus. While they will be permitted to remotely participate in game-planning throughout the week, the three coaches will also miss Sunday's game with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns' acting head coach in Stefanski's absence.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.



"Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place," the Browns said in a statement. "The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

Selected by Cleveland in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio was preparing to play in the first postseason game of his seven-year career. A 2020 Pro Bowl selection, his absence could loom large against a Pittsburgh pass rush considered to be one of the best in the NFL.