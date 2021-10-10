'Just forward the fine letter': Baker Mayfield rips officials following Cleveland Browns' loss to Los Angeles Chargers

'It's very frustrating when we didn't do our job enough to just take the ballgame away and we left it in the hands of somebody else.'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tempers are understandably going to be flaring after a brutal loss, and that was certainly the case following the Browns' 47-42 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

There were plenty of reasons for the end result, from questionable play calling late to poor defense to even injuries. There were also some controversial calls made by the officials, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is not pulling any punches when it comes to his thoughts on their performance.

"Might as well just forward the fine letter," Mayfield told reporters before airing his specific grievances against the refs.

The fourth-year signal-caller took particular issue with the Browns' final offensive play, a Hail Mary pass into the end zone. According to Mayfield, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was shoved out of bounds by an LA defender while Rashard Higgins was also grabbed. If a pass interference flag had been thrown, it would've given Cleveland the ball on the 1-yard line with a chance to win it.

Last play of the game. Chargers defensive back dives and takes out Njoku's legs. Perfect pass and the ball nearly hits Njoku while he's on the ground, literally. This was NOT pass interference per @NFLOfficiating. Unreal. #Browns pic.twitter.com/QmTnMOzKWc — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) October 10, 2021

"We asked the ref on the sideline how [they] missed that call," Mayfield said. "There's two PIs on one play, they don't call it."

It wasn't the only time the "Zebras" were under the microscope. Midway through the fourth quarter, a fourth-down pass interference flag was thrown on corner A.J. Green even though video showed his jersey being grabbed by LA's Mike Williams. Later Myles Garrett appeared to have been held on a pass rush, but no penalty was called, and Garrett even had to briefly come out due to injury.

The whole game came down to this play here. This was a crucial 4th down & 4 with the score tied and 7 minutes left in the game. This drive led to a LAC touchdown. @NFLOfficiating actually called defensive pass interference on this play. What a disgrace. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lrxi1JnfbU — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) October 10, 2021

For what it's worth, Mayfield made it clear he and the rest of the team shouldered the ultimate blame for the loss, saying they "shouldn't have even been in that position." However, also made it clear the officiating didn't help matters.