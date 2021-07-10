Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield playing with partially torn labrum

Mayfield suffered the injury to his left shoulder when trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception in the win over Houston.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

According to multiple reports Thursday, the injury will not require surgery at this time.

Mayfield suffered the injury to his left shoulder when trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception in the win over Houston.

After the game, Mayfield said his shoulder had popped out and then it was popped back in.

Since the injury, Mayfield has been wearing a harness on his non-throwing shoulder. The Browns QB has continued to say that is hasn't impacted his throwing ability.

"It's attached. I'm alright," Mayfield said in postgame press conference on Sunday. "It's my left shoulder. I throw with my right."

Despite those comments, Mayfield turned in his worst performance of the 2021 season, completing just 15 of his 33 pass attempts for 155 yards.

For the record, the Browns have not listed Baker Mayfield on the injury report since Week 3.

On the year, Baker Mayfield has completed 74 passes in 113 attempts for 935 yards. He has thrown for 935 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The 26-year old quarterback has a completion percentage of 65.5 percent through the first 4 games.

The Browns have won three-games in a row and travel this weekend to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

The Browns are 3-1 on the season and the Chargers are also 3-1.