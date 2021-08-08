Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield addresses fans at Orange & Brown scrimmage: 'We're in this together, Cleveland'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed an impressive crowd at the team's Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Sunday.

A little bit of rain couldn't stop Cleveland Browns fans from showing up at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a rainstorm delaying the event's start time by about 45 minutes, Browns fans packed the lower bowl and portions of the club level at FirstEnergy Stadium for the team's annual Orange & Brown Scrimmage. Shortly after the Browns' roster took the field for the glorified scrimmage at 12:45 p.m. ET, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski took the microphone to briefly welcome the fans in attendance.

"It is great to have you back in our house," said Stefanski, the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year. "It's great to see all the families and all the kids out here today. Thank you for being here. We're going to get to work here in a second."

But first, Stefanski handed the microphone off to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who received a raucous ovation from the thousands of fans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"It is great to see everybody here. I don't know anybody else in the country that would have this many fans here for a practice, so we appreciate you guys more than you know," Mayfield said. "We've been working. We've got a new team. We're ready to roll. We're setting a new standard and these guys are ready to rock for you guys. We're in this together, Cleveland."

